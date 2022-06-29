ConCourt sets aside switch-off date for move from analogue to digital broadcasting

The court also declared that the decision of the minister of communications and digital technologies to impose a deadline of October 31 2021 to register for set-top boxes (STBs) was unconstitutional, is invalid and is set aside.

The court made these orders as it upheld an appeal by broadcaster e.tv and two non-profit organisations, the Media Monitoring Africa and SOS Support Public Broadcasting, against the order of the high court in Pretoria.

On October 12, e.tv launched an urgent application in the high court on the basis that the analogue switch-off would permanently prevent millions of people, who had not migrated to digital television transmission and who were not in possession of STBs, from receiving free to air television transmission on their analogue television sets.

On October 5 2021, the minister announced a deadline for the set-top box (STB) registration, which was October 31 2021.

To receive digital transmissions, the old analogue television sets need the STB, which is an instrument that converts digital transmissions to analogue transmissions, so that the signal may be received on analogue television sets.

e.tv sought wide-ranging relief, including a declarator that the minister may not complete the digital migration process until she has complied with her constitutional obligations to provide STBs to people in need.