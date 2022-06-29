×

And then there was water

Gift of the Givers sinks seventh successful borehole, which will supply Elizabeth Donkin Hospital and surrounds

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
29 June 2022

With the push of a button, Gift of the Givers gifted 14,000 litres of water an hour to the Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital and its surrounds on Tuesday.

It is the seventh borehole drilled in the organisation’s efforts to get 30 boreholes in place and ensure that key community institutions have access to water as the metro’s supply continues to dwindle...

