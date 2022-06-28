Tavern tragedy | 'There was a strange smell - and then all hell broke loose'

By Asanda Nini, Aphiwe Deklerk , Sithandiwe Velaphi and Luke Charter -

Grieving East London teenagers, who were among the partygoers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, have given DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) their harrowing accounts of the tragic events that left 21 teenagers dead.



Some lost their lives while trying to rescue friends from the terror, while others narrowly escaped death themselves...