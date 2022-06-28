Stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm: High risk of stages changing

Eskom will implement stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday.

The power utility announced that this was due to the unlawful industrial action currently underway at their plants.

“This is due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants. This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plant from damage,” it said.

The power utility said stage 4 will then continue to be implemented until midnight.

Load-shedding will then be reduced to Stage 2 until 5am on Wednesday.

“From 5am until 4pm on Wednesday load-shedding will be implemented at stage 4. Load-shedding 6 will then again be implemented at 4-10pm tomorrow [Wednesday] evening,” it said.