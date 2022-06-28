Royal House of Mandela calls for alcohol ban after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Mvezo village chief and grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, says the Royal House of Mandela is calling for the closure of community taverns after at least 20 young people died in Scenery Park, East London in the early hours of Sunday.

Enyobeni tavern was shut down after 17 patrons inexplicably died in the venue. Another three died in hospital while two were in hospital in a critical condition. The Daily Dispatch reported initial speculation was that patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies they could see had visible injuries.

Mandela said the tragedy is not an isolated case and called for decisive action, including the closing of community taverns and a ban on alcohol, to prevent similar incidents.

He said alcohol exacerbated many underlying social ills.