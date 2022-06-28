PODCAST | Released to kill: the murder of Michaela Williams

When Steven Fortune was released on parole for the brutal rape and attempted murder of an eight-year-old child, his victim’s mother was assured that the department of correctional services was keeping an eye on him.

This would prove to be wholly untrue when 12-year-old Michaela Williams disappeared from Pelikan Park in January 2020 and was soon found raped and murdered — last seen with Fortune.

The shocking admissions would not end there though, as Fortune admitted to having raped another nine children while out on parole.

In episode 83 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the horrific murder of Michaela Williams and consider how a parole board’s decision may have contributed to her death.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

