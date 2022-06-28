Performance art at its most profound

Devon Koen

Court reporter



Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year in performance art recipient Gavin Krastin has over the past few months conceived, created and curated an exquisite installation at the 1820 Settlers Monument on the outskirts of Makhanda.



Using personal experiences coupled with a multipronged, interdisciplinary approach to art, the Makhanda-based performance artist and Rhodes University lecturer’s latest installation has been turning heads at the National Arts Festival with his project, 12 Labours...