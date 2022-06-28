New ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi calls for more police

It is expected the policy discussions will include how to halt the party’s electoral decline ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Lesufi said the party has to get the ANC right through policies which will translate to government, to keep its voters in the next elections.

“We need to get the ANC right so we can get our province right so we can get our country right,” he said.

According to Lesufi, South Africans felt let the down by the ANC government and this has translated to the decline at the polls.

However, he said, there are still many who are emotionally attached to the party, even those who aren’t members of the ANC.

“They are emotionally attached to your ANC. We must not take their emotions for granted. It is very important therefore that we have an ANC that can respond to their grievances, among many other things.

“You can’t have this kind of lawlessness, where people are kidnapped in restaurants in broad daylight, people are kidnapped on highways. People can have a car transporting money hijacked in daylight. People that can break into vehicles at traffic lights.”