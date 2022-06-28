Near-record Wildsfees after two-year absence

Good prices achieved at game auction and crowds out in force to enjoy activities

After a two-year absence the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees was back with a bang, and organisers of the festival and the accompanying game auction are calling the weekend-long event “a wild success”.



The programme started on Friday morning with more than 100 bidders taking part in one of the province’s premier game auctions, followed by thousands of festivalgoers flocking to the Kirkwood High School sports grounds after the news that Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted...