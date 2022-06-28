National Arts Festival in full swing

Premium By Devon Koen and Annelisa Swana -

It might have been a somewhat slow start to the National Arts Festival, now in its 48th year, but the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions with full capacity venues has added an additional boost to the festival.



While the exact number of tickets sold has yet to be released, festival chief executive Monica Newton said since the lifting of the Covid restrictions at the start of the festival, online ticket sales had spiked...