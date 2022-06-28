×

More than 200 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA

By TimesLIVE - 28 June 2022
The 212 new Covid-19 cases identified on Monday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,992,661.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday showed 212 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,992,661.

The NICD said this increase represented a 3.4% positivity rate.

The health department reported another nine deaths, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,740.

The NICD said the new cases were from Gauteng (43%), the Western Cape (19%), KwaZulu-Natal (18%), Mpumalanga (6%), North West (5%), Eastern Cape (4%), Northern Cape (3%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were nine hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 1,662 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

