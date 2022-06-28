'How is this not a national disaster?'- SA reacts to possibility of stage 6 load-shedding
South Africans have vented their frustration at the possibility of stage 6 rolling blackouts.
Eskom said there is a “very real risk” of stage 6 load-shedding by 5pm on Tuesday, after 10 generation units went offline.
The country is experiencing stage 4 load-shedding, requiring up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid. Stage 6 would require 6,000MW.
According to Johannesburg ward councillor Tim Truluck, stage 6 load-shedding in the metro “means we will be loadshed 1 x 2 hour and 2 x 4 hour slots a day”.
The breakdowns have been made worse by labour protests over wages, which have affected at least nine power plants. Eskom is set to meet union leaders again on Tuesday to try to bring a resolution.
Eskom has only implemented stage six power cuts once before, in December 2019.
Social media was flooded with reaction to the possibility of more cold, dark evenings, with many calling for Eskom execs to take accountability for the outages.
Here are some of the reactions:
We are a generation of cowards. Stage 6 will be implemented and petrol will be R50 by the end of the year and we will still do nothing about it. Our Ancestors must be ashamed.— 5PEAT STUMZA (@TumeloRICCADO) June 28, 2022
How the hell did we get to Stage-6 loadshedding? How is this not a national disaster?? Please someone explain this to me.— Arneau (@Arneau_Sir) June 28, 2022
During Stage 6, Eskom customers could be without electricity for an average of 10 hours a day, especially in Gauteng. Surely, this is what hell feels like 😩😩😩. #Stage6— Ray Mahlaka (@RayMahlaka) June 28, 2022
Stage 6 loadshedding?? Aowa banna, it’s just becoming so difficult to live in South Africa each day 😩😩— Thandokuhle Kubheka (@Thand_okuhle) June 28, 2022
Stage 6 is not about electricity but switching off your livelihood - from running small business to working remotely. So not only are they not creating employment in this country, they are taking it away and making it impossible for you to survive - Intentionally!!!— Gowjas (@mizzzidc) June 28, 2022
Why is Andre De Ruyter still Eskom's CEO because anyone else would've been fired by now "possibility of stage 6" pic.twitter.com/4ehI3Yr9Vd— Muntu🇿🇦 (@Muntumuyeza) June 28, 2022
Excuse me HWAT ??? Stage 6 ???— Tato⁷ (@Natato_Potato) June 28, 2022
🥴 Can this country keep it together for the kids man pic.twitter.com/bRZEmKyh1X
