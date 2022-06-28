×

News

Brave Pearson pupil escapes kidnappers from moving car

Premium
Riaan Marais
News reporter
28 June 2022

Waiting for the bus home after school, a 15-year-old Gqeberha girl knew she was in trouble when a motorist stopped next to her and told her to get into the vehicle.

When she refused, and two men alighted from the car, the Pearson High School pupil’s fight for her life began...

