Brave Pearson pupil escapes kidnappers from moving car

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Waiting for the bus home after school, a 15-year-old Gqeberha girl knew she was in trouble when a motorist stopped next to her and told her to get into the vehicle.



When she refused, and two men alighted from the car, the Pearson High School pupil’s fight for her life began...