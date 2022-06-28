14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die

“I’m having flashbacks of seeing some of the people who died right in front of my eyes. I’ve never seen this in my life,” she said.

The girl, who sounded traumatised, could hardly finish a sentence without taking a break.

“I’m struggling to do anything. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I get flashbacks of what happened at that tavern. I have to face my parents who know I lied and are disappointed in me. I’m also disappointed in myself because I can see lying doesn’t help and I could have died there,” she said.