Missionvale girl top-ranked female chess player in the province
Ina Swartbooi started playing chess at the age of eight when a neighbour in New Brighton taught her and a group of friends how to play the game.
Fast forward to 2022, and the Hillside Technical High School head girl is the top-ranked female chess player in the province and on her way to the national tournament in Cape Town from July 3 to 7...
