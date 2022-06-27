×

News

Missionvale girl top-ranked female chess player in the province

By Roslyn Baatjies - 27 June 2022

Ina Swartbooi started playing chess at the age of eight when a neighbour in New Brighton taught her and a group of friends how to play the game.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Hillside Technical High School head girl is the top-ranked female chess player in the province and on her way to the national tournament in Cape Town from July 3 to 7...

