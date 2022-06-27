×

News

From Gqeberha with love — but Ukraine war derails girl’s gift

Bay woman describes stress of separation from family and worry about their wellbeing

By Guy Rogers - 27 June 2022

On February 20, Gqeberha resident Laura Every sent a gift to her beloved granddaughter in Ukraine.

Four days later, Russia invaded the country of her birth, triggering wide-scale death and destruction and suspending the delivery of the parcel, which is still sitting in a post office in Dubai...

