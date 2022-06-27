×

News

Cultural heritage meets artistic flair

Festival exhibition a high point in career for Standard Bank Young Artist Siwani

Devon Koen
Court reporter
27 June 2022

No stranger to the National Arts Festival, 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Visual Arts Buhlebezwe Siwani has grown up attending the annual event, but as a spectator.

This year marks the first time Siwani has had the opportunity to showcase her work, something she holds very near and dear to her heart...

