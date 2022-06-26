BREAKING NEWS | 22 killed in East London nightclub

Twenty-two people have been found dead at an East London nightclub.

The horrific scene unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning with frantic messages requesting police, metro and ambulance assistance at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

Daily Dispatch reporters are on the scene but the images are not fit for publication.

The cause of the deaths is unknown at this time but there has been speculation that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede.