Free State mother on murder charges for allegedly killing two children and their father with poisoned soup

A 31-year-old Free State mother appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate's court on Friday charged with murdering her two children and their father by feeding them highly toxic insecticide.

Maphephi Alinah Mokwena, 31, appeared alongside Mantwa Maria Mokwena, 21, on three charges of murder and two of attempted murder.

This followed the death of Mokwena’s two girls, aged 14 and 10, and their 49-year-old father from poisoning on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday morning, June 22 2022, the deceased were served brown bean soup by Maria Mokwena before they went to school and work,” said Capt Phumelelo Dhlamini, the provincial police spokesperson.