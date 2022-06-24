WATCH | SA monkeypox case trends as ‘men who have sex with men’ sparks stigmatisation concerns
A video clip of a health expert explaining trends seen in countries where monkeypox is endemic and its spread among men who have sex with men has sparked calls for education about the disease to prevent the stigmatisation of gay and bisexual men.
During a media briefing on Thursday, the National Health Laboratory Service’s Prof Kholeka Mlisana provided details about of some trends seen among patients with monkeypox.
Mlisana said cases of monkeypox have been detected outside central and northern Africa, where it has always been endemic.
“Why are we talking about males who have sex with men? It has always been endemic in central and northern Africa, but lately there have been cases of monkeypox outside Africa. They have been mainly in men who have sex with men.”
Mlisana did, however, indicate transmission is not limited to gay and bisexual men.
[WATCH] "There have been 1500 cases [of #Monkeypox] that have been identified so far, and looking at those cases, they have been mainly in men who have sex with men," says the National Health Laboratory Service's Prof. Koleka Mlisana on the trend of infections. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/UbGYigKhav— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 23, 2022
“It does not mean it is only transmitted through men who have sex with men, but any direct contact,” she said.
“Why is the trend among men who have sex with men? That's probably how it was introduced in countries outside Africa.”
She said monkeypox is difficult to transmit because it only spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person, unlike respiratory viruses such as Covid-19.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said some cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries have been detected through sexual health clinics and identified in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
Transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak, said the organisation.
“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure as few people as possible are affected and the outbreak can be stopped,” said the WHO.
Then why even mention "men who have sex with men" if it's not central to how it's spread?? This is so messed up. It's like nothing was learned from the harmful messaging used during the early HIV outbreak. Do better! https://t.co/DGzYnoGxuH— erin (@erinsoloho) June 23, 2022
The perpetuation of stigma stems from such reckless and careless statements.— Gogo 3 Belts Bones (@Ms_LebouxM) June 23, 2022
Associating a virus with a certain group or demographic fuels stigma, discrimination, misinformation as well as hesitancy to seek medical care. https://t.co/VyjWlgLqIz
We’ve seen this type of narrative before and it’s harmful effects. This is dangerous messaging that could lead to increased stigmatisation. Let’s not do this again. https://t.co/uCr2TFTuFJ— Kwande (@kwandebam_) June 24, 2022
I am incredibly infuriated by this rhetoric because we have seen how many lives can be lost due to this homophobia, what happened im the 80s is well recorded. I can not put my disbelief and disappointment into words. https://t.co/YHLRB6JG09— Siphosihle Mbuli (@siphosihlembuli) June 24, 2022
This is awful. And unfortunately, audiences are going to use this to further ostracize particular communities. In addition to that, they’ll exclude themselves from those who they feel will contract it, and it will spread like wildfire. https://t.co/hjCyPeFCWG— devil in a very old dress. (@nyels2) June 24, 2022
Like, why would you put it like that? I don’t think it’s relevant. https://t.co/hjCyPeFCWG— devil in a very old dress. (@nyels2) June 24, 2022
Look I get that this might be a warning to men who sleep with other men, but the danger of information like this being out there in the homophobic society we live in is rather reckless. The risk of violence against homosexual men out weighs the reward of containing #monkeypox https://t.co/7mXyDhbLlt— 23 June 2021 👑 (@BillyTheGoatSA) June 23, 2022
