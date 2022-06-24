Unique blend of African music set to excite festivalgoers

Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Music Cara Stacey and Mozambican musician Matchume Zango making new sounds with indigenous instruments

Premium By Devon Koen -

Drawing inspiration from far and wide and influenced through studies in musicology, the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Music, Cara Stacey, is as much an acclaimed musician as a diverse one.



Mixing various elements of African musical sounds, through studying instruments unknown to most, Stacey’s research in the full realm of music has taken her to countries across the globe, including Peru, Brazil, Switzerland and the UK, among others...