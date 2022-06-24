JUST IN | Load-shedding ramped up to stage 4 right through weekend

Load-shedding is being ramped up to stage 4 from 11am on Friday until midnight and will continue through the weekend as embattled Eskom faces protest action and tries to conserve emergency reserves.

The power utility said it was compelled to take this precautionary action to conserve emergency generation reserves.

“Load-shedding will regretfully be implemented at stage 4 from 11am until midnight on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight,” it said.

Eskom said this was necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, and to replenish reserves to prepare for the week ahead.

“This would help fill the generation deficit while dealing with generating units that may trip amid the disturbances and compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service.

“While exploring possible solutions to unlock the deadlock with the unions, Eskom appeals to its labour partners and striking employees to embrace the higher purpose of putting the people of SA first, to respect the law and desist from illegal and undemocratic conduct,” it said.

The power utility warned the system would continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.

“We have 2,766MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,395MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We would like to remind the public load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: