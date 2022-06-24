Family questions circumstances around fire tragedy

Why didn’t someone try to save them, asks devastated Anelisiwe Beyi ,after death of her brother, 3, and grandmother, 72, in Colchester shack

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



Devastated and with more questions than answers, a family is battling to come to terms with the loss of a three-year-old boy and his grandmother who died in a blaze that gutted their shack in Colchester this week.



Anelisiwe Beyi, 19, refused to believe the news until she saw the charred remains of the family home herself...