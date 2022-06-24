ANC regional headquarters' electricity cut due to unpaid bill
ANC loses power
The essentially broke ANC has now been left in the dark in Gqeberha after the power at the party’s regional headquarters was disconnected due to an unpaid electricity bill amounting to more than R1.1m.
As the lights at Florence Matomela House were switched off on Thursday as part of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s blitz operation, the SA Police Service Sports Club, a church, a business and a student residence were also plunged into darkness. ..
