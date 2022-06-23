Zuma enabled Guptas to flout laws as they ran ANN7 and TNA media while Duduzane benefited too, says Zondo

TNA Media entered into deals with the SABC and other state organs through an event known as TNA Business Breakfast.

The SABC carried the event live for free while state organs such as Transnet, Eskom and Telkom splurged millions sponsoring the event.

“President Zuma had enabled the extension of such business interests for the benefit of his son, Mr Duduzane Zuma,” Zondo said.

“The Gupta family and in turn the [former] president's son ... Duduzane ... benefited from the relationship that the Gupta family had with president Zuma in that they entered into contracts with various state organs and, in particular the SABC, to the detriment of other potential competitors who operated within the same media space.”

Zondo also found that Zuma allowed the Guptas to abuse their close relationship with him to flout visa and labour laws of the country by hiring undocumented foreign nationals at the news channel.

He said there was no evidence to refute allegations made by Rajesh Sundaram who was one of the former employees of ANN7.