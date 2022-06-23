Zondo report finds that ANC was a beneficiary of state capture

The final instalment of the state capture commission report has painted a bleak picture of the role that the ANC and its leaders played in aiding state capture related fraud and corruption.

“It is necessary therefore to interrogate the role of the party in actively engaging in corrupt activities for its own gain, allowing corrupt activities to continue under its watch and failing to intervene to prevent or arrest such activities, creating the framework for corruption and state capture to flourish.”

Chief justice Raymond Zondo's final part of the commission report details the role of the ANC as a governing party in aiding the state capture phenomenon to take root in the country.

“It has been the only governing party since the advent of democracy, and specifically during the years under review. It has been responsible for deploying people to the highest positions in the state.

“It has a significant majority in parliament, allowing it effectively to control oversight of the executive. State capture has happened under its watch.”

In addition, Zondo found that “various ANC leaders have been implicated by witness testimony at the commission. There has also been substantial evidence that the party itself was a beneficiary of state capture, as it received payments from third parties who are alleged to have corruptly acquired government contracts.”