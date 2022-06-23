Truck driver assaulted after man dies in crash

A 28-year-old man died when his car collided with a truck in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the collision between a Volvo truck and a Mazda happen at 2.10pm at the Addo and Maku roads intersection.

Swart said the truck driver was assaulted and goods looted from the truck after the accident.

Swart said the driver of the Mazda died at the scene.

“The name of the victim will be released once his next-of-kin have been notified,” she said.

Swart said the truck driver was taken from the scene with minimal injuries.

HeraldLIVE