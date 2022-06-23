Ramaphosa will not respond to state capture findings 'at this stage', says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was found to have let the country down by not doing enough to fight state capture when he was deputy president during Jacob Zuma’s reign, says he will give a comprehensive response to the state capture report when he hands over his implementation plan to parliament.

“The president has committed to consider the commission’s report in its totality and to present a comprehensive response and implementation plan to parliament. The presidency will therefore not respond at this stage to specific aspects of the commission’s findings and recommendations,” Ramaphosa’s office said on Thursday.

During the official handover ceremony of the final instalment of the state capture report on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa indicated that, “in line with the directive of the high court, within four months from this date, I will formally present to parliament the full report of the commission together with an indication of my intentions on the implementation of the commission’s recommendations”.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had noted several media queries about observations made by chief justice Raymond Zondo in his report, particularly about decisions and action taken by Ramaphosa when he was Zuma’s second in command.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday evening that Ramaphosa was found to have essentially turned a blind eye to state capture when he was deputy president of the country.