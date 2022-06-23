Troon vows to come out ‘guns blazing’ against Bay safety chief Meyer

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Details of the tension between Bay safety and security boss Keith Meyer and his political portfolio head, Lawrence Troon, have emerged — along with the claim that the GOOD councillor asked for a bodyguard and municipal vehicle due to his poor eyesight.



Troon also pushed for other councillors to be assigned security shortly after he was given the post, Meyer alleged in a letter to then-acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi in December...