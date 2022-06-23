'Overwhelming probability' Zuma knew Gupta wedding party intended landing at Waterkloof

It is difficult to accept that former president Jacob Zuma did not have knowledge about the controversial 2013 Waterkloof landing before it happened, according to the latest instalment of the state capture report.

State capture commission chair chief justice Raymond Zondo found that, considering Zuma’s “admittedly close relationship” with the Gupta family, the probabilities were overwhelming that he knew about the plans for a private aircraft to land at Waterkloof military base and had no objections.

“Given how the Guptas flaunted [their] friendship with president Zuma, it is extremely unlikely that they would not have informed him about those plans and attempted to secure his support for their implementation,” said Zondo.

The Gupta family flew in about 200 guests for a lavish family wedding at Sun City, an incident which, possibly for the first time, showed the family’s influence over the state.

But, on July 15 2019, Zuma testified before the commission that he did not discuss, nor did he plan or have knowledge of the Gupta Waterkloof landing.