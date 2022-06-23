Nelson Mandela Bay businesses brace for day zero battering

Many will be forced to reduce operations or even close when taps run dry

By Guy Rogers, Riaan Marais and Michael Kimberley -

The impending day zero has put a damper on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses reliant on water to operate.



Staff reduction, reduced operating hours or closing shop — businesses like salons, laundromats and car washes are facing tough decisions...