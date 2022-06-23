Nelson Mandela Bay businesses brace for day zero battering
Many will be forced to reduce operations or even close when taps run dry
The impending day zero has put a damper on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses reliant on water to operate.
Staff reduction, reduced operating hours or closing shop — businesses like salons, laundromats and car washes are facing tough decisions...
