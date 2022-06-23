Metro orders pit bulls be put down after Sherwood attack
The owners of the five pit bulls that attacked four people in Sherwood in Gqeberha at the weekend have been given until Monday to euthanise the dogs.
This comes after the victims laid criminal complaints with the police in terms of the Animal Matters Amendment Act...
