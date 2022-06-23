Improbable 'fall guy' for Gupta wedding landing acted without instruction from Jacob Zuma: Zondo

Despite denying that former president Jacob Zuma asked him to facilitate the controversial 2013 Gupta wedding plane landing, state capture commission chair chief justice Raymond Zondo found it improbable that Bruce Koloane acted without instruction from the former statesman.

Koloane, a former ambassador to the Netherlands, was seen as the fall guy for the Gupta wedding plane landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base nearly nine years ago.

Koloane was said to have, on the day of the illegal landing, told defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's political adviser that he was “under pressure from No 1” to secure clearance for the landing. Koloane was found guilty of exerting undue influence on some state officials to secure the landing and was suspended without pay for his role.

Koloane was the chief of state protocol at the time of the landing, and told the commission that though he abused the powers of his office to facilitate it, he did not have control of diplomatic channels.

“Having regard to the evidence about ambassador Koloane’s role in the landing saga, his reference to the president [or No 1], his incomprehensible promotion and what Mr Atul Gupta told Mr Sundaram about the 'reinstatement' of people involved in the Waterkloof landing, and the poor impression that ambassador Koloane made as a witness to the commission, it is probable that he acted on the instructions of or at the request of President Zuma when facilitating the landing.

“This is said notwithstanding his subsequent denial that President Zuma has asked him to facilitating the landing,” said Zondo.