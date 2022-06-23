Charge ex-minister Faith Muthambi for dubious dealings with Guptas and Hlaudi Motsoeneng: Zondo

Zondo found that there was credible evidence that pointed to Muthambi having a relationship with the Guptas that enabled the controversial family access to confidential information related to her department of communications but also the state.

This relates to her constant communication with a known Gupta lieutenants Ashu Chawla who would then pass the info to the family via Tony Gupta and Duduzane Zuma.

One example was an e-mail Muthambi sent to Chawla on July 29 2014 notifying him of a cabinet meeting the next day, attaching confidential documents related to the broadcasting digital migration policy in the cabinet.

This constant communication with the Guptas on her duties as minister and her possibly enabling the abuse of power by Motsoeneng at the SABC should be referred to the NPA for possible prosecution, said Zondo.

“I agree communications described above amount to an abuse by Ms Muthambi of her office. There is no reasonable explanation for communications of this nature between a minister and members of the Gupta group who control a television station subject to her regulatory jurisdiction.”