Celebrations and 'slight' uncertainty in hotel industry as last of the Covid-19 restrictions lifted

The repeal of the last remaining Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of face masks and restricted gatherings, has elicited celebrations and slight confusion in the hospitality industry.

Hotel groups particularly welcomed the lifting on restrictions for gatherings, allowing them to return to full capacity at events, restaurants and bars.

Michael Nel, MD of Red Carnation Group which owns The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga and The Twelve Apostles in Cape Town, said: “We welcome this morning’s [Thursday] news. Having this restriction dropped will enable our restaurants, bars and events venues to operate at full capacity. We have been running them at 50% capacity which has a detrimental affect on our revenue.”

However, there is still some confusion among staff and the public about face masks.

“Because it was so sudden, people are a little unsure of whether this is real. It's probably because it's so new. But I'm sure people will be thrilled not to have to wear their masks wherever they are,” said Nel.