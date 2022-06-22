Talks to form new coalition government back on track
Still early days, but DA’s Zille holds meeting with smaller parties
Coalition talks to try take control of Nelson Mandela Bay are close to being revived after DA federal chair Helen Zille met several of the smaller parties again on Monday.
Zille met the NA, FF+, ACDP, GOOD, AIC, UDM, PAC, DOP and AIM at the party’s offices in Mill Park to discuss resuscitating negotiations to form a new coalition government...
