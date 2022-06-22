×

News

Some relief in budget adopted by Bay councillors after they finally agreed on something

By Siyamtanda Capa - 22 June 2022

Mere days before the start of a new financial year on July 1, the Nelson Mandela Bay council adopted its 2022/2023 budget on Tuesday with the proposed tariff increases lowered a notch, bringing some much-needed relief to ratepayers.

The council agreed to increase property rates 5.5%, but ratepayers will only pay a 5% increase for water, sanitation, and refuse...

