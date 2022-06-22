Rescue workers now checking sewers as search for Khayalethu Magadla continues

A Johannesburg Water team was on Wednesday inspecting the sewer line along Fuscia Road in Klipspruit West as they help in the search for a five-year-old boy who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto 10 days ago.

Khayalethu Magadla — who would have celebrated his sixth birthday a week later — plunged into an uncovered manhole at a popular park in Mtambo Street in Dlamini.

The search and rescue operation started with the team excavating the embankment at the old landfill site, about eight metres above the manhole, to expose the pipe and drill to insert a camera.