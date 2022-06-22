POLL | Will you read the latest part of the state capture report?

Many South Africans are waiting with bated breath for the fifth and final report from the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud, set to be released on Wednesday.

The final instalment is expected to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the late afternoon, the presidency confirmed.

The initial date for its release was pushed back, sparking debate among politicians and the public.

DA leader John Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of interfering with the inquiry’s work.

The first part of the report was published in January, followed by the second in February, the third in March and the fourth part in April.