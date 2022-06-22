Life of former Bay councillor Sokudela celebrated at memorial service

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Live a life that leaves a legacy — that was the message from interim DA youth federal leader Nicholas Nyati during a memorial service for former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lutho Sokudela at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday.



Nyati said Sokudela would always say “the beat must go on” and never truly celebrated any of his victories such as his contribution towards the growth of the DA Students Organisation and the DA...