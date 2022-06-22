Inmate nabbed shortly after escaping in Kariega

Kariega residents shared a laugh after an inmate who tried to escape from custody was quickly nabbed following his lack of urgency in attempting to flee.

Videos of the man being escorted at the Kariega taxi rank by a correctional services officer have been shared widely on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen held by the collar of his orange jumpsuit by a correctional service officer while onlookers joke and comment on how slow he ran in his attempt to escape.

Other people can also be seen taking videos.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the inmate was captured just after trying to escape.

Nxumalo said the inmate had been detained for 30 days after failing to appear in court on a charge of theft early in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nxumalo confirmed the man was already on the court premises when he escaped but was unsure how he managed to flee.

“This was an attempted escape, he also had a further charge for theft hence he had to appear in the Kariega court,” Nxumalo said.

“But there was not much urgency in his escape.

“He was caught very shortly afterwards and people even made fun of him for running away so slowly.”

He said the man was facing two counts of theft and an additional charge of attempting to flee from custody could be added following Wednesday’s incident.

HeraldLIVE