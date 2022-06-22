×

Finally! Covid’s mask slips in SA ...

By Riaan Marais - 22 June 2022

South Africans may soon be grinning from ear to ear — and for the first time in a long time, those beaming smiles will not be hidden as people do their shopping or walk around their favourite mall. 

That is because the cabinet is expected to make a decision within the next 24 hours on whether the remaining Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of face masks, will be scrapped...

