Finally! Covid’s mask slips in SA ...

Premium By Riaan Marais -

South Africans may soon be grinning from ear to ear — and for the first time in a long time, those beaming smiles will not be hidden as people do their shopping or walk around their favourite mall.



That is because the cabinet is expected to make a decision within the next 24 hours on whether the remaining Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of face masks, will be scrapped...