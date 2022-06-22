×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Come dine with me’ winner Imtiyaaz Hart shares some of his warming winter soup recipes

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 June 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are in for a treat as Gqeberha-born Imtiyaaz Hart continues to share his culinary skills and Eastern Cape flavour through his new exotic soup recipes to keep people warm during winter.

Hart, 30, who is originally from Gelvan Park, won a three-year scholarship after being crowned champ at the Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout 2021 competition with his dish called “Who lives in a capsicum under the sea?”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows woman being beaten
Playful sightings as polluted river clears up

Most Read