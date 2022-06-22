‘Come dine with me’ winner Imtiyaaz Hart shares some of his warming winter soup recipes

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are in for a treat as Gqeberha-born Imtiyaaz Hart continues to share his culinary skills and Eastern Cape flavour through his new exotic soup recipes to keep people warm during winter.



Hart, 30, who is originally from Gelvan Park, won a three-year scholarship after being crowned champ at the Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout 2021 competition with his dish called “Who lives in a capsicum under the sea?”...