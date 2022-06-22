Boy who received surgery after month-long wait dies

Operation on Clewen Smith, 6, of Kariega was delayed because hospital had run out of shunts

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Little Clewen Smith, 6, a Kariega boy who eventually received his ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt surgery in March after a month-long wait, has died.



Clewen, who had his first VP shunt surgery when he was just a month old, returned to Livingstone Hospital in February after complaining of splitting headaches. ..