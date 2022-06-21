‘We do not expect any drama,’ says AmaFaku royal family as AmaMpondo King Zanozuko is laid to rest

The special category 1 funeral service for the late AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau on Tuesday is expected to take place amid tensions in the royal family over who is the legitimate heir to handle the burial rituals.

In the early hours of Tuesday the family was locked in a bitter court dispute after the AmaFaku royal family and acting king of the AmaMpondo, Prince Dumelani Sigcau, filed an urgent application before the high court in Mthatha on Monday evening, seeking to prevent the funeral of the late king from taking place without their involvement.

Recognised as the legitimate acting king and body, they were granted an order which allows them to lead the funeral proceedings, which took place during the early hours on Tuesday.

They wanted an order declaring them as the correct people and structure to oversee and perform all customary rituals during the burial or funeral service for the late king.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy during the service, which was meant to begin at 9am at the Ndimakude Great Place in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

Sigcau, who died on May 31, was inaugurated as king in 2018.