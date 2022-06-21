WATCH | Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise

Zimbabwean health workers went on strike on Monday after rejecting a 100% wage hike offer last week, pressing their demand for payment in US dollars as the local currency slumps.

Zimbabwe's main nurses' union urged the government to negotiate and warned that lives would be lost if the dispute was not resolved quickly.

The government and health workers are at an impasse after inflation jumped to 131.7% in May, a grim echo of the hyperinflation that wiped out people's savings a decade ago.

Government workers rejected the below inflation 100% wage hike offer on Friday.