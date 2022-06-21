SA free diver breaks own record at national championship
SA champion Rubidge, 53, can’t wait to be challenged by younger competitors
If you are planning on breaking any national free diving records anytime soon, do not hold your breath, because the reigning SA champion is only looking to improve his records going forward.
Gletwyn Rubidge, 53, was not only crowned the South African Free Diving champion at the weekend, he also managed to equal and break two of his own records in the process...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.