SA free diver breaks own record at national championship

SA champion Rubidge, 53, can’t wait to be challenged by younger competitors

By Riaan Marais

If you are planning on breaking any national free diving records anytime soon, do not hold your breath, because the reigning SA champion is only looking to improve his records going forward.



Gletwyn Rubidge, 53, was not only crowned the South African Free Diving champion at the weekend, he also managed to equal and break two of his own records in the process...