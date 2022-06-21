Nelson Mandela Bay water collection plan recipe for conflict and chaos, says Zille

By Guy Rogers -

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has questioned the logistics behind the installation of communal taps around Nelson Mandela Bay and says long queues and conflict will likely crop up.



Zille was in the Bay for an oversight visit and said the city’s water crisis was brought about by the ANC’s decision in 2018 to discard the Nooitgedacht water integration project from the budget and to use a key R750m loan for other activities, resulting in devastating delays...