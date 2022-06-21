×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay construction firm workers strike

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 21 June 2022

A group of workers from Gqeberha company Multi Projects has downed tools and opened a fraud case against its owner over alleged nonpayment and failure to approve a workers union.

Employees at the construction company raised concerns of their provident fund contributions not  being paid over and have been on strike since last week...

