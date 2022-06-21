Nelson Mandela Bay aims to flatten leaks backlog by end of week

By Guy Rogers -

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is set to launch an all-out assault on leaks with less than a week of water a likely reality for the metro’s “red zones”. .



Speaking at a Bay water crisis joint operations centre meeting on Monday evening, spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the metro’s water and sanitation department officials had met all the leak repair contractors and had reached an agreement...